Detroit Public Schools Community District leaders raise concerns about contracted security team

DETROIT - The Detroit Public Schools Community District renewed its security company's contract Tuesday, but district leaders raised concerns about the security team.

The district pays Securitas up to $5 million annually to watch 95 schools. Board members expressed thoughts about the company during a meeting Tuesday evening.

"I do have concerns with the security group Securitas at some of the buildings," Angelique Peterson-Mayberry said.

LaMar Lemmons echoed Peterson-Mayberry's concerns.

"I have grave concerns. I've walked in buildings and not been stopped because I have on a tie," Lemmons said.

The contract with the company was renewed because there wasn't enough time to make changes immediately, but Superintendent Nikolia Vitti eventually wants all the schools to have guards that are employed by the district.

"There will be 10 schools that will hire their own security guards this year. Those individuals will be district employees," Vitti said. "I believe Securitas is in the best position to ensure our schools are safe through the use of security guards. However, long term, I believe a better scenario is hiring our own security guards."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.