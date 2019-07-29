Detroit Public Schools Community District opening six pop-up enrollment centers

DETROIT - Back to school season is just around the corner!

DPSCD is opening six pop-up enrollment centers to make it easier on Detroit families when getting back into the swing of things.

The centers provide families the ability to experience enrollment and learn about the districts programs and services.

They also include Exceptional Student Education placement (formerly known as special education), immunizations and shot record lookup, and registration for Pre-K.

The pop-up centers begin July 26th through August 23rd and are open daily Monday through Fiday from 10am to 6pm.

Full list of locations: NORTHEAST: Brenda Scott Academy / 18440 Hoover, 48205

CENTRAL: Ben Carson High School / 571 Mack Avenue, 48201

SOUTHWEST: Earhart Elementary-Middle / 1000 Scotten Street, 48209

NORTHWEST: Gompers Elementary-Middle / 14450 Burt Road, 48223

WEST: Mackenzie Elementary-Middle / 10147 West Chicago, 48204

EAST: Ronald Brown Academy / 11530 E. Outer Drive, 48224

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.