Detroit Public Schools Community District to be closed Wednesday due to weather

DETROIT - The Detroit Public Schools Community District will be closed Wednesday due to dangerously cold weather, school officials announced.

DPSCD is closing because many students must walk to school or bus stops, school officials said.

The status of school Thursday has not yet been determined.

Here is the full statement from DPSCD:

"Please be advised that due to predicted below zero temperatures tomorrow and the fact that many of our students must walk to school or bus stops every day, we will be closing schools and offices. We will continue to monitor the weather tomorrow to determine the status of school Thursday but we will be committed ‎to communicating closure as early as possible."

