Detroit Public Schools Community District to dismiss early Thursday due to heat

DETROIT - All schools within the Detroit Public Schools Community District will be dismissed three hours early on Thursday due to high temperatures.

If your school has a scheduled field trip, please reschedule an alternate date and notify your transportation provider of the new date and time, according to a statement from the school district.

The dismissals will be three hours earlier than normal dismissal time.

This is the third straight day the school district is dismissing students early due to high temperatures.

