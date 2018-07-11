Detroit Public Schools Community District works to fill 200 teacher vacancies

DETROIT - The Detroit Public Schools Community District admits it is 200 teachers short.

Despite higher wages and the return of health care money that teachers gave back during the receivership, there's a lot of turnover in the district.

One solution to the issue could be using a state-certified program, Teachers of Tomorrow, that certifies young teachers online. The downfall is that those teachers don't necessarily have classroom training.

Superintendent Nickolai Vitti said he is only hiring certified teachers who are heavily vetted, which means he isn't looking to throw young teachers in the deep end and make them swim.

The district has kicked off a recruitment campaign. Below is the schedule:

Thursday, July 12, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Benjamin Carson School For Science And Medicine, 571 Mack Ave., Detroit

Tuesday, July 31, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Benjamin Carson School For Science And Medicine, 571 Mack Ave., Detroit

Thursday, Aug. 16, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Benjamin Carson School For Science And Medicine, 571 Mack Ave., Detroit

Thursday, Aug. 20, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Benjamin Carson School For Science And Medicine, 571 Mack Ave., Detroit

Tuesday, Sept. 11, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. A. Philip Randolph Technical High School, 17101 Hubbell St., Detroit

