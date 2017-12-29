Detroit QLINE nighttime hours to extend in 2018

DETROIT - The QLINE will service Detroit for extended hours in 2018.

The rail will run until midnight on Mondays to Thursdays, until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and until 11 p.m. on Sundays.

Currently, the rail operates until 11 p.m. on Mondays to Thursdays, until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and until 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Single rides on the QLINE, which runs along Woodward Avenue, cost $1.50 for a single pass, $3 for a day pass and $30 for a month pass. Tickets can be purchased on the QLINE mobile app or at several ticketing locations.

