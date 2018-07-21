Detroit ranked 2018's most stressed city in America

DETROIT - People in Detroit are some of the most stressed people in the country, according to a new study.

WalletHub used 37 metrics related to work, family, health and safety, and financial stress to compare 182 cities.

The study found that Detroit had the highest poverty rate, the highest unemployment rate, the lowest median credit score and the second-highest divorce rate. Also, adults in the city get the lowest average number of hours of sleep a night.

Newark, N.J., Cleveland, Birmingham, Alabama, and Toledo rounded out the rest of the top five most stressed cities.

While Detroit was number one, the only other Michigan city to make the list, Grand Rapids, was ranked 153rd.

