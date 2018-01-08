Detroit ranked 7th worst city for bed bugs in 2018; Flint, Grand Rapids also make list

DETROIT - Detroit is maintaining a buggy reputation.

Orkin released their annual list of the worst cities for bed bugs and Detroit has come in at No. 7.

Detroit was ranked No. 7 on their 2017 list, as well.

The Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo area moved up four spots to No. 23, while Flint-Saginaw made the list for the first time at No. 38.

“The number of bed bug infestations in the United States is still rising,” says Dr. Tim Husen, an Orkin entomologist. “They continue to invade our homes and businesses on a regular basis because they are not seasonal pests, and only need blood to survive,” he says.

Bed bugs are always in motion. They travel from place to place with ease, including luggage, clothing and other belongings. In addition to single family homes, bed bugs can be found in apartments, hotels, hospitals and public places like daycare centers, public transit, schools and offices.

“Any type of home is prone to bud begs. It has nothing to do with sanitation. We have treated for bed bugs everywhere, from newly built upscale homes to public housing,” Husen says.

Bed bugs are capable of rapid population growth with an adult female laying two to five eggs per day (up to 500 in her lifetime), often making treatment challenging. Adult bed bugs are about the size of an apple seed and are typically reddish brown. Their small size and ability to hide make them difficult to see during the day, so it’s important to look for the black, ink-like stains they can leave behind.

Here's the full list of the top 50 cities:

1. Baltimore

2. Washington, D.C.

3. Chicago

4. Los Angeles (+2)

5. Columbus, Ohio

6. Cincinnati (+2)

7. Detroit

8. New York (-4)

9. San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose

10. Dallas-Fort Worth (+5)

11. Indianapolis

12. Philadelphia

13. Atlanta (+3)

14. Cleveland-Akron-Canton, Ohio (-1)

15. Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (-3)

16. Richmond-Petersburg, Va. (-5)

17. Houston

18. Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News, Va. (+2)

19. Charlotte, N.C. (-3)

20. Buffalo, N.Y. (-2)

21. Knoxville, Tenn.

22. Nashville, Tenn. (+1)

23. Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, Mich. (+4)

24. Pittsburgh

25. Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C.-Asheville, N.C.

26. Champaign-Springfield-Decatur, Ill. (+4)

27. Phoenix (-1)

28. Denver (-6)

29. Milwaukee

30. Hartford-New Haven, Conn. (+1)

31. Charleston-Huntington, W.Va. (+5)

32. Boston (-4)

33. Syracuse, N.Y. (+7)

34. Dayton, Ohio (-2)

35. St. Louis (+2)

36. Seattle (-2)

37. Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. (+9)

38. Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, M.I. (new to list)

39. Omaha, N.E. (-6)

40. Cedar Rapids-Waterloo-Dubuque, Iowa (-2)

41. San Diego (new to list)

42. Lexington, Ky. (+1)

43. Honolulu, Hawaii (+5)

44. Louisville, Ky. (-3)

45. Las Vegas (+4)

46. Greensboro-High Point-Winston Salem, N.C. (-4)

47. New Orleans (new to list)

48. Myrtle Beach-Florence, S.C. (-9)

49. Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla. (-14)

50. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, N.Y. (new to list)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.