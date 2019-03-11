Detroit releases restaurant inspection reports in interactive database

The City of Detroit has created an interactive database for restaurant inspections at every establishment in the city.

The database provides information on inspections conducted by the Detroit Health Department since August 2016.

The data includes the inspection date as well as the number of violations in each of the three violation categories:

are the most serious category of violations. They are the violations that directly contribute to foodborne illness or food poisoning. Examples include food at unsafe temperature (warmer than 41 degrees F and colder than 135 degrees F) and employees failing to wash hands before handing food. Priority Foundation Violations (labeled Foundation in this dataset) are violations that indirectly contribute to foodborne illness or food poisoning. Examples include not having a food product thermometer or no paper towel at the hand sink.

(labeled Foundation in this dataset) are violations that indirectly contribute to foodborne illness or food poisoning. Examples include not having a food product thermometer or no paper towel at the hand sink. Core Violations are the least serious category of violation and do not significantly contribute to foodborne illness or food poisoning, but are violations of other legal requirements. Examples include a dirty floor or a dirty dumpster area.

