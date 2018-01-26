Detroit resident, former federal agent pleads guilty to bribery and fraud

DETROIT - Clifton Divers pleaded guilty Friday to charges of bribery and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Divers pleaded guilty before United States District Judge Avern Cohn in Detroit.

According to court records, Divers was a special agent with the Detroit office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement – Homeland Security Investigations. Divers admitted to conspiring with attorney Charles Busse to impair, obstruct and defeat the lawful function of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security by dishonest means.

Divers also admitted to accepting a thing of value in return for acting in violation of his official duties as a law enforcement agent.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred between 2013 and 2015.

A sentencing date will be set by the court.

The investigation was conducted by the Office of Inspector General of the U.S Department of Homeland Security, the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General and Immigration and Customs Enforcement – Office of Professional Responsibility.

