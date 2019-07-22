Detroit residents concerned about water main break, crumbling road

DETROIT - At first glance the road may look like a lake.

Sherry McMunn said there is water everywhere. “At 7 a.m. this morning, it was covered, half the street was covered,” said McMunn.

But that is not the only problem: The street is also crumbling. McMunn said that turned the situation into a wet mess.

“With this being a one way and Warren down there, yeah it can create a hassle,” said McMunn.

Local 4 reached out to the city. “It’s a break on an 8-inch water main. It’s not a very large main,” said Deputy Director and Chief Engineer Palencia Mobley with the Detroit Water and Sewage.

Mobley said the water main break and the road crumbling are two different issues.

“I can’t speak specifically to the road pavement and what is occurring with the road. When you have things like water main breaks, they can wash out the sand and soil beneath them and cause issues with pavement.”



