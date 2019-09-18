Detroit serial killer case: Man charged in murders of 4 women

DETROIT - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy announced Wednesday that Deangelo Kenneth Martin charged with the murders of four women who were found dead this year on Detroit's east side.

Martin, 34, faces four separate counts of first-degree premeditated murder and four counts of felony murder based on the underlying charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Overall, he faces eight new charges and was arraigned on those Wednesday afternoon. He is being held at the Wayne County Jail without bond. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf.

Worthy said Martin is charged in the deaths of Annetta Nelson, 57, of Detroit, Nancy Harrison, 52, of Detroit, Trevesene Ellis, 55, of Detroit, and Tamara Jones, 55, of Detroit.

The prosecutor described when and how each woman was found killed.

Watch the full news conference here:

Nelson was found in a house on Winthrop Street on Feb. 26, 2019. She was found face-down on floor with blood on face. A used condom was found next to her body. The cause of death was ruled blunt force trauma.

Harrison was found in a house on Coventry Street in Detroit on March 19, 2019. She was also found d face-down with used condom near her body. The cause of death was ruled blunt force trauma.

Ellis was found in a house on Livernois Street in Detroit on March 24, 2019. She was found also positioned face-down with a used condom near her body. Her cause and manner of death remain undetermined because of the advanced stage of decomposition of her body, the prosecutor said.

Jone was found in a house on Mack Avenue in Detroit June 5, 2019. She, too, was found face-down with used condom near her body. Her cause and manner of death also remains undetermined because of the advanced stage of decomposition of her body.

"We are confident that this defendant's alleged criminal and predatory actions link him to all four of these homicides, as well as the two sexual assault cases that we charged him with previously," said Worthy. "The details will be presented in court, and we will continue to pursue any and all evidence that may connect him to further crimes."

Martin has court dates scheduled for October.

Read more here.

Martin already is heading to trial on four counts of sex assault and assault with intent to murder.

A woman who is believed to have escaped the viscous choke hold of Martin took the stand. She told the court as she walked along Gratiot Avenue near Mack Avenue that someone grabbed her and pulled her into a house, where she fought to stay alive.

One of the women accusing Martin of kidnapping and assaulting her faced the man she claims tried to take her life a few months ago.

The woman testified how her attacker choked her until she blacked out and she woke up in an abandoned house on Mack Avenue. She explained that the man never released the tight grip he had on her neck while he attempted to rape her.

She broke down in tears as she relieved the horrific moments and explained to the court how she managed to free herself with a pocket knife. She said she escaped from a second-floor window while partially nude.

Martin did not speak in court Thursday. The judge ruled that there was enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

Martin has not been officially charged in any of the murders linked to the suspected serial killings but police have named him as a suspect.

Martin faces other charges

Martin is accused of kidnapping, strangling and assaulting a 51-year-old Detroit woman. He was charged with kidnapping, assault with intent to do great bodily harm by strangulation and criminal sexual conduct -- assault with intent to commit sexual penetration. Read more here.

He has been charged in connection with the alleged rape and stabbing of a 26-year-old woman. He was charged with assault with intent to murder and four counts of criminal sexual assault in that case. Read more here.

Related:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.