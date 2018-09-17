Detroit shooting suspect drives off with victim on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Police were looking for a brown Honda CRV and a victim in connection with a shooting that took place in Westside Detroit.

ORIGINAL STORY: Detroit police seek public's assistance in locating Honda, victim after shooting

They have a suspected shooter in custody, but couldn't find the victim.

"He drove off with the guy in the car," a witness said.

Detroit police spent hours searching for the vehicle after arresting a 59-year-old man. He wouldn't tell police where the vehicle was.

A friend said the two men pulled up to a home in the 7300 block of Prairie Street. The suspect was drinking with his friend and got into an argument with another man.

"He hit me, pushed me, and pulled out the gun and shot at me," he said.

He wasn't hit, but he said the man kept shooting -- this time into the Honda.

"He hollered out, 'You want some of this?' and shot him three times," he said.

The man entered the vehicle and fled the location with the victim still inside.

Detroit police were at the man's house when he returned, still carrying the gun.

The Honda was found hours later about a mile away with the body of a 69-year-old man inside.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

