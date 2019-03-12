Detroit singer joins Team Kelly on The Voice

Detroit’s own Beth Griffith-Manley got to take the national stage last night on NBC’s hit show The Voice.

The 46-year-old former backup singer for Anita Baker and daughter of Funk Brothers' singer Johnny Griffith performed Aretha Franklin’s hit “Until You Come Back to Me.”

The performance had two judges turn around, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

Griffith-Manley ultimately decided to join team Kelly.

At the beginning of the season, Shelby Township's own Alena D’Amico secured a spot on Team Kelly by singing "In My Blood" by Shawn Mendes. Watch that performance here.

Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesday on Local 4 at 8 p.m.

