Detroit student with special needs alleges bus driver, aide attacked her

DETROIT - A Detroit student with special needs alleges that the school bus driver and an aide attacked her Wednesday morning on the way to school.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District is reviewing video of the alleged incident and opened an investigation.

The district said the contracted bus driver, a district employee, will be removed from working in the district. The aide will also be put on administrative leave pending the investigation.

Angel, the alleged victim, is a student with special needs. She attends Jerry L. White Center for Special Education on Detroit's west side.

Wednesday morning when her school bus arrived, Angel allegedly got into an argument with the bus driver and an aide.

Angel and her mother said the argument turned into a physical fight with the aide and driver, leaving Angel with cuts and bruises.

The two men are accused of knocking Angel to the floor of the bus, punching her and restraining her with such force she needed medical attention.

Angel's mother believes better training is required, especially when dealing with students with special needs.

Detroit public schools released the following statement:

"Our new district holds the highest level of expectation for our employees and contractors who serve students. The contracted bus driver, a district employee, will be removed from working in the district and the bus aide will be on administrative leave pending our investigation. The district will not tolerate behavior from employees or contractors who contradict our core values. We will provide a copy of the video to the parent once protocol is followed and all students' legal guardians on the video consent to its release."

