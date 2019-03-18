Detroit students compete for scholarships, share dreams for city's future through art

DETROIT - The Detroit Pistons hosted a competition Monday that had nothing to do with basketball.

Detroit high school students competed for scholarships and shared their dreams for Detroit through art. It was all a part of a poetry slam held at the Detroit Institute of Arts. The gathering marked the 14th annual Detroit Pistons Foundation scholarship event.

Thirty Detroit high school students in graphic arts and poetry competed for a total of $80,000 in scholarships.

Pistons legend Rick Mahorn hosted the event. The competition was also a part of a partnership with the non-profit, Future Project. The event's goal is to inspire students to discover their power in building the future.



