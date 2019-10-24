Detroit teacher punched at bus stop speaks out: 'Why?'

DETROIT - Police are looking for several people after surveillance video captured a man being violently assaulted in broad daylight at a Detroit bus stop.

The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at the bus stop on East Warren Avenue.

The victim, under the cover of anonymity, told Local 4 he feels traumatized by the ordeal. Video shows a man sneak up and punch the victim, who was sitting on the bench. Others then step in and begin punching and kicking the victim.

The victim is a music teacher at a nearby preparatory academy. School had just ended that day. He said he has left town and is trying to process how and why he was attacked.

"I'm still, like ... it's hard to grasp everything that happened all at once. Every time I see the video it traumatizes me a bit," he said.

The video shows him being hit from behind hard enough to be knocked to the ground, where he was kicked.

"I had to get out of Detroit for a little to get myself together because of all of that happening. I had to do two MRIs, a CT scan. It's a lot," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

"It could happen to anybody, but it's sad that it happened to me. When the detective showed me the video, it just upset me all over again. Why? That's my one question, why?" he said.

Video of the assault can be seen below.

