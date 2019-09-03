Detroit teen killed in crash involving SUV she didn't know was stolen

DETROIT - A family is in shock after the death of a 13-year-old girl.

DeMaura Perkins was out with two of her sisters Saturday night to celebrate her sister Durrah Perkins' birthday.

The girls were expected to get a ride home with a family member, but that ride fell through. So, a friend of a friend, said they could give the three girls a ride home. DeMaura, Durrah and Dasariah Perkins got into an SUV.

They weren't aware at the time that the SUV had been stolen. The driver, a teenage girl, drove fast and erratically. The SUV crashed into a tree near McNichols Road and Gunston Street. The driver fled the scene and is not in police custody.

DeMaura Perkins was killed in the crash.

She was on the cheerleading squad and was her school's junior prom queen. Her two sisters were injured.

"I'm never, never, never going to get over this, never, I am so sad and angry," the girls' mother Ansariah Musafir said.

Detroit police are continuing to look for the driver. DeMaura's family has started a GoFundMe to pay for the funeral.

GoFundMe: Burial of our Sweet Angel "DeMaura Ann Perkins"

