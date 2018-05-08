Detroit teen sentenced for felony firearms violation; found not guilty of stepfather's murder

DETROIT - A 17-year-old boy was in court Tuesday to be sentenced for a felony firearms violation in connection with the fatal shooting of his stepfather in Detroit.

Jaden McCallum was found guilty by a jury felony firearms violations. He was found not guilty of murder.

The shooting happened Sept. 2, 2018 in the 16800 block of Ward Avenue.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man shot, killed by teenage stepson on Detroit's west side, police say

Authorities said McCallum was arguing with his stepfather, Algernon Moore, over money when he produced a handgun and shot him multiple times. Moore was 46.

Seven hours later, McCallum was arrested at a home in the 19000 block of Annchester Road.

McCallum was sentenced to two years in prison, with 247 days served.

Watch a previous report about the shooting below:

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.