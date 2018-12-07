Detroit teenager charged in shooting death of 3-year-old in Toledo

A Detroit teenager has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 3-year-old. (WDIV)

TOLEDO, Ohio - A Detroit teenager has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 3-year-old in Toledo, officials said.

Police said 3-year-old Malachi Barnes was riding in a car on Nov. 22 on I-75 in Downtown Toledo when someone in another vehicle opened fire, according to NBC affiliate WNWO.

Malachi was in the back seat of his father's car when another vehicle pulled alongside and someone started shooting, according to police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, officials said.

Prosecutors didn't specify the 17-year-old's involvement in the shooting.

The teenager appeared in juvenile court Friday on a complicity to murder charge and entered a plea of not guilty.

