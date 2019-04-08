Detroit Tigers' peanut man's legacy lives on

DETROIT - It's a brand-new ballgame for Daryll, the new peanut pitcher for a local Detroit legend.

The man who used to sling peanuts, Major Books, sold peanuts outside every Detroit Tigers game for the last 50 years.

Before Brooks passed away in March, he asked his friend an important question regarding his legacy.

"He wanted me to take over," Daryll said. "Before he died, he said, 'Daryll, I want you there.'"

