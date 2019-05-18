News

Detroit Tigers pitcher asks people to help friend who was shot while selling phone

Victim has undergone 12 surgeries

By Natasha Dado

Josh Wright. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer is raising awareness about the condition of his friend who was shot while selling a phone on Craigslist.

In a post on Twitter, Fulmer said his friend, Josh Wright, has undergone 12 surgeries since the shooting. He encouraged people to donate to Wright's family to help pay for medical expenses. 

Donations can be made through an online fundraiser by clicking here.  

 

