Detroit Tigers pitcher asks people to help friend who was shot while selling phone

DETROIT - Detroit Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer is raising awareness about the condition of his friend who was shot while selling a phone on Craigslist.

In a post on Twitter, Fulmer said his friend, Josh Wright, has undergone 12 surgeries since the shooting. He encouraged people to donate to Wright's family to help pay for medical expenses.

Donations can be made through an online fundraiser by clicking here.

My coworker,Josh,at my offseason plumbing job was shot while selling his phone to somebody from Craigslist.Hes had 12 surgeries already and is still fighting.Any help for his family for paying bills is greatly appreciated!Link is in this article.Thank you! https://t.co/Tehuz7CbjS — Michael Fulmer (@MFulmer12) May 17, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.