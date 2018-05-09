Detroit-to-Denver Delta flight fills with smoke upon landing

DENVER - Passengers on a Delta flight were forced to evacuate the plane Tuesday after the cabin filled with smoke.

The flight from Detroit to Denver had just landed at Denver International Airport when the cabin filled with smoke. Video shows passengers using the plane's emergency slides and exits over the wing to get out of the aircraft.

Passengers said oxygen masks on the plane never dropped from the overhead compartments.

"I was kind of shocked, didn't know what to do, didn't know what to think," said passenger Tom Weaver. "Now that I think about it, what if this would have happened in the air?"

It remains unclear what caused the smoke. Delta officials said it appears there might be some minor injuries, including smoke inhalation. One person was hospitalized.

Here is a statement from Delta:

"After arrival in Denver and during taxi to the gate, Delta flight 1854 from Detroit to Denver stopped on a taxiway where customers deplaned via slides and over-wing exits due to an observance of smoke in the cabin. Airport response vehicles met the aircraft out of an abundance of caution and customers were transported to the terminal via buses. The safety of Delta’s customers and crew is our top priority and we apologize for the concern this situation has caused."

The MD-90 aircraft had 146 passengers on board and took off from the McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

