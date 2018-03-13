Detroit to turn decaying golf course into 120-acre park

DETROIT - The last round of golf played at the old Rogell Golf Course was in 2013. Since then, the course's owner, Greater Grace Temple Church, has seen redevelopment plans fall through, but now the city wants to step in.

"A new park here that is here, an active program park, for the neighborhood, that will connect to some of the natural features," Arthur Jemison, of the city's Housing and Revitalization Department, said.

The area of land is about 120 acres and sits in northwest Detroit, right at the southwest corner of the intersection of Lahser and 7 Mile roads.

The golf course was closed in 2013 and was later bought by Greater Grace Temple Church.

"We thought it would be a cemetery, a nice memorial park, but sometimes waiting is worth the wait," Bishop Charles Ellis III, with Greater Grace Temple Church, said.

On Tuesday, Ellis and members of the Housing and Revitalization Department met on the land to announce possible plans for developing it.

They recently submitted a request to the City Council to purchase the land for $1.94 million. Jemison said the deal will benefit both the city and the neighborhood.

"This acquisition and the development that will come later are going to enable all of those things and be a key part of the Northwest-Grand River plan coming to fruition," Jemison said.

He said another possibility for the land is to implement green stormwater infrastructure to utilize stormwater and cut down on flooding in the neighborhood.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.