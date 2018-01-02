Detroit towing scandal: Former Detroit police deputy chief expected to plead guilty

DETROIT - When the charges were first brought, former deputy police chief Celia Washington and her attorney were adamant she had done nothing wrong.

"We want the proof, we want the hard cold facts and evidence that my client didn't commit a crime and in fact she was cleared," attorney Arnold Reed said.

But Washington was charged with taking cash bribes and facilitating towing contracts.

"I am deeply disappointed with the allegations that have been made against me though the facts will come out in court and I look forward to that encounter, I look forward to defending my honor and my integrity and to clear my name," said Washington.

A different story will be told Tuesday in court where Washington has a plea hearing. Court documents allege she took a $3,000 cash bribe from towing magnate Gasper Fiore in exchange for city towing contracts. Details of the plea deal are not known.

Washington resigned from her job with the Detroit Police Department in June.

The plea hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday in federal court.

