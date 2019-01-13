Detroit Water and Sewerage Department issues boil water advisory

DETROIT - On Sunday the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department issued a boil water advisory for residents and businesses in the area west of the John C. Lodge Service Drive, east of Mount Elliot Street, I-75 north and south of the Detroit River.

The Great Lakes Water Authority assisted by the DWSD responded to a 42-inch water main break late Saturday around 11 p.m.

The broken main is GLWA operated and has impacted DWSD’s local system. Water main has been isolated and no customers should be without water service. However, customers may experience low water pressure until the main is repaired.

As a precautionary measure, a boil water advisory was issued. Customers are encouraged to call DWSD Customer Care Service at 313-267-8000 if they experience any problems.

