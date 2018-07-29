Detroit Water & Sewerage Department addresses 132-year-old water main break flooding neighborhood

DETROIT - The Detroit Water & Sewerage Department responded to a 30-inch water main break Saturday afternoon on Canfield Street between Second and Third avenues that flooded streets and lawns.

ORIGINAL STORY: West Canfield Street flooded at Second Avenue in Midtown due to water main break

DWSD said crews have been on the scene since 1 p.m. and are expected to work through the night to complete the repair.

RELATED: Water main break causes flooding in Midtown Detroit

The affected water main is 30 inches, causing the quick flooding of the street and sidewalk. The cast iron main was installed in 1886.

According to authorities, crews isolated the water main and used the redundancy in the Detroit water system to continue to provide water service to the nearby residents and businesses. Some businesses did experience temporary low pressure late Saturday afternoon that has since been resolved.

Once the water main is repaired, Canfield Street, including its historic brick pavers, will be restored. Sidewalks and lawns that may have been damaged as a result of the water main break will also be repaired.

Residents on Canfield who experienced property damage related to the water main break may file a claim by calling DWSD at 313-267-8000 to get a claim number and then complete an online form here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.