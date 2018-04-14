Detroit Whiskey Festival raises money for local organization that helps people with disabilities

DETROIT - Hundreds of people gathered in Shed 3 of Eastern Market Friday night to taste world-famous and local whiskey at the second annual Detroit Whiskey Festival. Something festivalgoers may not have known is the $25 they paid to get into the festival went towards a local charity.

That charity, Offering Alternative Therapy with Smiles (O.A.T.S.), is a Groveland Township-based organization that has been around since 1997. The charity teaches people with disabilities such as cerebral palsy how to conquer their disability through horseback riding.

"We give therapies through children and adults with special needs, whether that is a physical need or an emotional need, we are here to help them," said Beth Pellerito, executive director of O.A.T.S. "It's a fun event to people watch and music and it's a good time."

For Pellerito, cerebral palsy hits home. Her son lives with cerebral palsy and "multiple other disablities."

"As a mother, we do whatever we need to, to make a difference in our children's lives," she said.

To help Pellerito and other families who have someone living with a disability, local restaurants and Michigan brands, such as Faygo, lined the tables to support the cause. One of those local restaurants was The Mean Weenie, a gourmet hot dog restaurant in Troy.

"We've worked with the chamber and some food truck Friday's in the past," said Chris Matthews, owner of The Mean Weenie. "We work with a lot of schools. Giving back to the community is certainly important. We work with other trucks to put on events where we can feed those that are in need."

It is not known how much money was raised for O.A.T.S., but the Detroit Whiskey Festival brought out the best in hundreds of people this weekend.

Jacob Giampa contributed to this story

