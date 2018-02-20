Detroit woman accused of accidentally shooting husband during fight with neighbor over money

DETROIT - A 37-year-old Detroit woman was charged Tuesday in connection with the shooting of her husband on the city's west side.

Police said Ashley K. Eyler tried to shoot her neighbor around 10:45 a.m. Sunday in front of a home in the 1900 block of Atkinson Street during an argument over money.

Eyler is charged with assault to do great bodily harm and a felony firearms violation.

She was arraigned at 36th District Court and is scheduled to return to court Feb. 28 for a probable cause conference.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for March 5.

Eyler is being held on $25,000 bail.

Neighbor says couple owed him money

As her husband, James Eyler, also of Detroit, tussled with the neighbor on the ground, Ashley Eyler fired repeatedly and ended up shooting her husband, police said.

"It was just a little confrontation," neighbor Muhammad Jamil said.

Jamil said the argument escalated into a fist fight before Ashley Eyler shot her husband while trying to protect him.

"I helped him off the ground when he got shot," Jamil said. "I was, like, 'Dude, that's your wife doing all of this,' and he's, like, 'I'm sorry.'"

Jamil said James Eyler owed him $1,500 for contract work he did on the couple's home.

"He was trying to play me over some money," Jamil said.

Jamil said James Eyler was armed and that during the tussle, he dropped the gun.

"She went for the gun when we fell on the ground, and got to shooting," Jamil said.

Jamil said Ashley Eyler fired the weapon four times while the men fought. She ended up shooting her husband in the leg and was arrested.

Police recovered a 9mm handgun.

Neighbors said Ashley Eyler has had a number of confrontations with people in the area. The couple's two young children are now staying with another family while their father recovers and their mother is booked.

