Detroit woman accused of being drunk while driving south in northbound lanes of Lodge Freeway

Police said a woman was driving this car in the wrong direction on the Lodge Freeway on April 10, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A Detroit woman is accused of being drunk while driving south in the northbound lanes of the Lodge Freeway, according to officials.

The 47-year-old woman was stopped after police received reports of a wrong-way driver on the freeway near Southfield Freeway, police said.

She failed both field sobriety and breath tests and was arrested for drunken driving, authorities said.

She was placed in the back of a Michigan State Police vehicle. Her car was towed from the freeway.

