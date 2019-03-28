Detroit woman accused of causing crash, beating other driver, fleeing scene

DETROIT - A Detroit woman is accused of pulling out in front of another woman, causing a crash and then beating the other driver before fleeing the scene.

Laticqua Larae Kinney, 20, is accused of pulling in front of the other driver around 6:50 p.m. March 20 on Linwood Street near West Boston Avenue. Police said the other woman, who was driving alone, crashed into Kinney's car.

After the crash, the other woman pulled into a gas station parking lot in the 9800 block of Linwood Street, police said.

Kinney is accused of stopping on Linwood Street, walking to the parking lot and getting into an argument with the other driver.

The argument escalated into a physical fight and the two passengers in Kinney's car joined in, according to authorities. They struck, beat and stomped on the woman before fleeing the scene, police said.

Medical officials arrived with Detroit police and took the woman to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Kinney was arrested after an investigation by Detroit police.

She is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, aggravated assault and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

Kinney was arraigned Thursday afternoon at 36th District Court.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 9, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for April 16.

Kinney is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

