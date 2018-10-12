Detroit woman accused of punching manager in head after being fired from Troy business

TROY, Mich. - A 32-year-old Detroit woman is accused of punching a manager in the head after being fired from a Troy business, police said.

A manager at Massage Luxe, at 4050 Rochester Road, said she and the business owner had a meeting with the 32-year-old around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 5, according to officials.

They informed the 32-year-old that she was being fired, and the manager walked into another room, police said. The fired 32-year-old followed the manager, punched her in the head and continued to strike her on the ground, officials said.

The fight was broken up by the owner and another employee, according to authorities.

Police spoke with the 32-year-old, who said she was grabbed by the manager and protected herself by striking her, officials said.

