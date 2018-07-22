Detroit woman arrested outside Kalamazoo for DWI with children in car

PAW PAW, Mich. - A Detroit woman is facing multiple charges of child endangerment after driving drunk with her children in the vehicle.

WOODTV reports she was pulled over at 5:45 a.m. Saturday when officers witnessed her driving erratically in the left lane of westbound I-94. A deputy stopped the vehicle and found three children in the car with the driver.

According to authorities, a breathalyzer test determined her blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit and the deputy found cocaine in the woman’s wallet and marijuana on the seat next to where one of the children was sitting.

Police said the woman told the deputy she was heading home to her residence in Detroit from a party in Kalamazoo.

Upon being booked into jail, authorities found out the woman gave the arresting deputy the name of one of her neighbors in Detroit.

The fathers of the children were contacted and drove to the sheriff’s office to retrieve their children.

