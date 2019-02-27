Detroit woman seeks answers after son killed while urging people to vote in 2018 elections

DETROIT - It was October 2018, a week before elections, and Anton Carter was going door to door to keep his neighbors informed.

He was in the Drexel-Hern area on Detroit’s east side when a man approached him and opened fire. Nearly four months later, Carter’s murder remains unsolved.

Marie Martin said the pain of losing her 24-year-old son is just unbearable.

Police said Carter and a female co-worker were encouraging people to vote in the 2018 elections when someone walked up to them, shot and killed Carter and wounded his co-worker.

“Anton's first day was his last day,” Martin said.

Martin recalls her last conversation with her son over and over again.

“He said, 'I love you, mom.' I said, 'I love you, too.' I didn’t know it was going to be my last time talking to my son. The next phone call I got, Anton was shot. That’s one memory that I’m holding onto right now, is that he said he loved me and I knew he loved me. He knew I loved him,“ Martin said.

The murder remains unsolved and Martin wants answers.

“Why? Why did you have to kill him?”Marin said.

Witnesses at the scene gave police a description of the suspect. Police said he is a black man between 19 and 24 years old. He is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has a slim build, dark eyes, medium complexion and a narrow face with facial hair.

He was wearing a gray hooded zip up sweater and dark blue acid wash jeans that were dingy in the front.

