Detroit woman shot 3 times sitting inside home, shooter on loose

DETROIT - The Detroit Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one woman in the hospital after being shot three times.

The shooting happened at 10:50 p.m. Monday at the 18000 block of Wisconsin Street.

The victim was sitting on the couch in her home when someone fired several shots at the home. She was hit three times -- once in the chest and twice in her left arm.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was listed in temporary serious condition.

No suspect description was immediately released. This investigation remains ongoing.

