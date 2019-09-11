Detroit Youth Choir performs on semifinal of 'America's Got Talent'

DETROIT - The Detroit Youth Choir took the stage Tuesday during the live semifinal of "America's Got Talent."

Watch the performance here.

The choir opened with a video thanking their choir director for all he has done for them before giving a powerful rendition of Panic! at the Disco's "High Hopes."

See the video made for director Anthony T. White here.

Help send the choir to the finals by voting for them here. Voting continues until 7 a.m.

See Kimberly Gill's coverage from the Red Carpet in the video above.

