Detroit Zoo boosts local economy, report says

DETROIT - From chimpanzees— to polar bears to aligators, the 125-acred Detroit Zoo attracts nearly 1.5 million annual attendees, eager to see more than 2,400 different types of unique and exotic animals.

According to a five-year study by Conventions, Sports and Leisure International, the 90-year-old, largest paid family attraction in Michigan shows an average annual economic impact of $175 million. In 2018 alone, the Detroit Zoo brought in $167.6 to the Metro Detroit economy.

In a statement, Ron Kagan, executive director and CEO for the Detroit Zoological Society (DZS), highlighted the importance the Detroit Zoo has on the local Metro Detroit community.

"The results of this study underscore the significant economic contribution the Detroit Zoo returns to the community and the state," Kagan said.

Over the past five years the Detroit Zoo allocated nearly 7.5 million visitors, with a record high of 1.7 million in 2016 due to the opening of the Polk Penguin Conservation Center.

Additionally, the report found the Detroit Zoo represented nearly half the total output of spending dollars within the economy. About 46 percent of the total output was in part due to visitors from outside state lines. Only 31 percent traveled from the tri-county metro area. Local visitors only accounted for 23 percent.

The Detroit Zoo not only contributes to the total spending output— but also provided almost 1,916 full and part-time jobs in 2018. In both wages and benefits, DZS employees earned more than $65 million.

Over the past five years the Detroit Zoo renovated animal habitats and visitor amenities such as the Polk Penguin Conservation Center, the giraffe habitat, the Cotton Family Wolf Wildnerss, among others. To improve these functions, the zoo placed more than $40 million in capital investments.

Detroit Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Larry Alexander praised all the work the Detroit Zoo has done over the past five years.

"The substantial economic growth of the Detroit Zoo and its significant impact on the region enhances the reputation of our community, provide jobs to local residents and attracts families and individuals to the region’s other attractions and businesses," Alexander said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.