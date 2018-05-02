Detroit Zoo pushing plan to bring aquarium to Downtown Detroit

DETROIT - The Detroit Zoo is leading a plan to bring a large aquarium to Downtown Detroit in the near future.

Detroit Zoo executive director Ron Kagan tells Local 4 the plan has been in the works for several years, but is just now getting traction.

While Detroit's Hart Plaza is an option, Kagan said several locations near the Detroit River are being considered.

It's unclear what the timetable for development is for the proposed attraction.

Rod Meloni will have more on this story today on Local 4 News at 5.

Earlier this year, the zoo announced plans to open a new attraction in Macomb County, the Great Lakes Nature Center.

The center will focus on the water and wildlife of the Great Lakes. An exact location in Macomb County has not been determined, but the society said a "number of waterfront locations" are being considered. The site selection is expected to be announced in spring 2018.

More on this here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.