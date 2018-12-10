Detroit Zoo to open newly expanded red panda forest today

DETROIT - The Detroit Zoo is opening a new red panda habitat on Monday.

The habitat includes a new 80-foot rope bridge extending through the trees of the Holtzman Wildlife Foundation Red Panda Forest while taking in the newly enhanced and expanded space.

The new area will be revealed on Monday, Dec. 10.

More on what was completed:

The Holtzman Wildlife Foundation Red Panda Forest has been expanded by 4,000 square feet to more than 14,000 square feet, with the addition of a flowing stream, a larger and more complex arboreal pathway through the habitat, misting areas to cool the red pandas in the summer, more land for exploration and a variety of new nesting places.

A rope bridge extending 80 feet through the trees in the red pandas’ habitat provides an exciting experience for adventurous guests and unparalleled views of these arboreal animals.

