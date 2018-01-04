Detroit Zoo welcomes rescued bald eagle named Mr. America

DETROIT - The Detroit Zoo is welcoming a rescued bald eagle named Mr. America to the zoo this year.

A male bald eagle from southern Indiana is in his permanent habitat at the Detroit Zoo after recovering from an injury that prevented him from being released back into the wild. One of the bird’s wings was severely damaged, presumably after he flew into a power line, and had to be amputated.

“We’re happy to offer sanctuary to another rescued, non-releasable eagle and provide him expert care and a great place to live,” said Scott Carter, chief life sciences officer for the Detroit Zoological Society (DZS).

Mr. America is estimated to be between 5 and 6 years old and, at just 6 pounds, is considered small for his species. Mature eagles typically weigh 10 to 15 pounds and have a wingspan of 6 to 8 feet.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.