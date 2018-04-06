Detroit Experience Factory adds 11 new tours to summer 2018 schedule

DETROIT - See Detroit in a new way this summer on a Detroit Experience Factory tour.

The nonprofit has added 11 new tours to the summer schedule, including a mansions tour, Eastern Market night tour, and a black-owned businesses and boutique tour. Tours begin May 2 with a free walking tour showcasing the New Center neighborhood.

“With Detroit’s popularity on the rise, it’s even more important to be a gateway and advocate for visitors, Metro Detroiters and city residents to connect with city experiences, small businesses and passionate people,” Jeanette Pierce, DXF executive director, said. “Our refreshed summer tour schedule does so and takes participants into neighborhoods and spaces that we love and admire.”

Learn about Eastern Market after dark while shopping, take a stroll around downtown or see some of the city's beautiful architecture on tours that are hosted regularly.

Many of the tours, including most walking tours, are free. Reservations are required for all tours, including free ones. See a tour schedule, reserve a spot and buy tickets here.

