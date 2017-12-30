Free things to do at Detroit's Belle Isle Park all year long

DETROIT - While Belle Isle Park in Detroit may seem like an ideal place to visit during warmer months, the park boasts plenty of things to do year-round, as well as special winter activities.

Related: Enjoy wintertime in Michigan with snowshoeing, guided hikes

Free attractions include a museum, nature zoo, conservatory and aquarium, all of which are open even when it's cold outside.

The conservancy, which is the oldest continually running conservatory in the United States, features various sections of flora, while the aquarium is the oldest in the country.

The park also has trails for hiking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.

A Recreation Passport is required to access Belle Isle. The passports can be purchased at state parks, when renewing license plate tabs or by purchasing a replacement license plate tab.

Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory

Facility information: 313-821-5428, Tours: 313-331-7760

Wednesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Belle Isle Aquarium

313-402-0466

Friday, Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Belle Isle Nature Zoo

313-852-4056

April-October: Daily 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

November-March: Wednesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dossin Great Lakes Museum

313-833-5538

Friday, Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.