Free things to do at Detroit's Belle Isle Park all year long

DETROIT - While Belle Isle Park in Detroit may seem like an ideal place to visit during warmer months, the park boasts plenty of things to do year-round, as well as special winter activities.
Related: Enjoy wintertime in Michigan with snowshoeing, guided hikes
More Headlines
Free attractions include a museum, nature zoo, conservatory and aquarium, all of which are open even when it's cold outside.
The conservancy, which is the oldest continually running conservatory in the United States, features various sections of flora, while the aquarium is the oldest in the country.
The park also has trails for hiking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.
A Recreation Passport is required to access Belle Isle. The passports can be purchased at state parks, when renewing license plate tabs or by purchasing a replacement license plate tab.
Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory
Facility information: 313-821-5428, Tours: 313-331-7760
Wednesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Belle Isle Aquarium
313-402-0466
Friday, Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Belle Isle Nature Zoo
313-852-4056
April-October: Daily 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
November-March: Wednesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Dossin Great Lakes Museum
313-833-5538
Friday, Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.