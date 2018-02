Michigan beer guide: Breweries in Detroit

DETROIT - While the west side of the state is full of breweries, there's plenty of places to grab a Michigan-made beer without leaving the Motor City.

Looking for something new and local? Try one of these breweries in Detroit.

Atwater Brewery

237 Joseph Campau St.

Detroit, MI 48207

Batch Brewing Co.

1400 Porter St.

Detroit, MI 48216

Brew Detroit

1401 Abbott St.

Detroit, MI 48216

Detroit Beer Co.

1529 E. Broadway

Detroit, MI 48226

Eastern Market Brewing Company

2515 Riopelle

Detroit, MI 48207

Founders Brewing Co.

456 Charlotte St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Granite City Food & Brewery

100 Renaissance Center, Ste. 1101

Detroit, Michigan 48243

Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria & Brewery

441 W Canfield St. #9

Detroit, MI 48201

Motor City Brewing Works

470 W. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Traffic Jam & Snug

4268 2nd Ave.

Detroit, MI 48201

