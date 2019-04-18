Detroiter charged after man found dead with gunshot wounds outside home

DETROIT - A Detroit man has been charged after another man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside a home, police said.

Chazmun Conley, 33, of Detroit, got into a verbal argument with Marc Anthony Williams, 49, of Detroit, according to authorities.

Conley is accused of pulling out a handgun and shooting Williams multiple times, killing him.

When police arrived at the home in the 20000 block of Winston Street Monday evening, Williams was lying dead outside the house, according to officials.

Conley is charged with second-degree murder and a felony firearms violation. He was arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 1 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for May 7.

Conley is being held in lieu of $750,000 bail.

