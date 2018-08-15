Detroiters celebrate, pray for Aretha Franklin as she remains in hospice care

DETROIT - The Queen of Soul is on many minds Tuesday as Aretha Franklin spends the night in hospice care at her Detroit home.

For many, it's become a time to celebrate Franklin's life and music.

Bert's in Detroit's Eastern Market is known to bring out music lovers, and a small group called Detroit Sings gathers there on Tuesdays.

"We teach mostly Motown or Detroit music," Beth Goldstein said. "Whoever shows up, it becomes the choir."

On Tuesday, the tunes being belted out were from the Queen of Soul.

"When we heard about Aretha and the current circumstances, we immediately decided we wanted to honor her and sing one of her songs. So we picked 'Think.'"

The melody echoed loudly inside Bert's as the 76-year-old Franklin continues to rest with family members and friends. Stevie Wonder and the Rev. Jesse Jackson were among Tuesday's visitors.

Roschelle Laughhunn and her friends said they hope the world gets a little more time with Franklin.

"She's like Auntie ReRe," Laughhunn said. "She feels like your next-door neighbor. You feel like you know her even though you know you don't."

Franklin has a way of making every tune her own. Her soulful music spans generations and brings back memories.

"You know when you were growing up and Aama put on the music, it was time to clean up the house," Laughhunn said. "It was Aretha at my mama's house."

