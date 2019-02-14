Detroit's historic Lee Plaza sold; Developers plan affordable housing, renovation

DETROIT - Detroit's historic Lee Plaza has been sold, according to the City of Detroit.

The Neighborhoods reports Lee Plaza, a vacant historic building on Detroit's west side, has been sold to developers who plan to offer affordable, market-rate housing after renovation.

An aerial photo of Lee Plaza in Detroit. (WDIV)

Construction is reportedly slated to begin in 2021, pending City Council approval. The plan would create 180 residential units in Lee Plaza, half of which would be reserved for median income level residents.

Lee Plaza has been closed since 1997. It first opened back in 1927.

Named after Ralph T. Lee, a man who made a fortune in the real estate business, the 17-story building cost $2.5 million to build.

Check out more history on Lee Plaza here from Historic Detroit.

