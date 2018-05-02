Detroit's QLine doesn't meet ridership goals for first year

DETROIT - The QLine has been making runs up and down Woodward Avenue in Detroit for close to a year. It's a quick and easy way to get between Downtown and Midtown, but riders aren't hopping on board as much as operators hoped.

"I always ride it when I come to a Tigers game, hockey game, Fox Theatre," resident Ashley Semma said. "Plus, it's close to my school, Wayne State University."

When asked about the QLine, most people said it's great for Detroit. While that might be true, QLine officials said revenue and ridership are falling below expectations.

"It was great when it was free," resident David Bolton said. "I tried it out when it was free."

Once the QLine started charging a fare last September -- $1.50 for three hours -- there was a 40 percent drop in the number of riders.

There was also a larger-than-expected drop during the winter months.

"If it would go from MGM to these stadiums, because that's the path I usually beat, then I'd ride it," resident Tom Yake said.

Despite the drop in ridership, many residents said they prefer the QLine to riding a bus.

"It's convenience," resident Angelina Rinaldi said. "It's clean. It's fabulous. It takes me everywhere I need to go. I just wish it went farther up north."

"The QLine is more convenient for me and my daughter," resident Debracca Stoney said.

You can watch Jason Colthorp's full story in the video posted above.

