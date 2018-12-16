Detroit's QLINE providing free rides during holiday season

DETROIT - The QLINE started a holiday promotion Saturday morning, providing free rides until Jan. 1, 2019.

The QLINE Happy Holidays promotion will run during all service hours, ending at midnight on Jan. 1.

Regular fare service will resume on Jan. 2.

“It’s our way of encouraging residents and visitors to experience all the Woodward Corridor has to offer this time of year, from its Downtown Detroit Markets and special events to all the great restaurants and retail that make this city an exciting destination," said M-1 RAIL CEO Matt Cullen. "From the Rainbow City Roller Rink at 1001 Woodward to the shops at the Fisher Building, everyone should take time to explore Detroit."

