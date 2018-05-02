Detroit's RoboCop statue will live at Michigan Science Center

Detroit's long-awaited RoboCop statue has found a permanent home.

The RoboCop statue, a tribute, of course, to the 1980s movie character who worked to fight crime in the city of Detroit, will live at the Michigan Science Center in Detroit's Midtown.

The official installation and unveiling date will be announced later this spring.

The "Detroit Needs A Statue of RoboCop" kickstarter campaign delivered the big news on Tuesday:

First, we want to say thank you for your patience. Throughout this entire process we never wavered from successful completion although we did face awesome challenges.

From a humble thought of 3D scanning an action figure and blowing it up to 6 feet tall to pour in iron, we somehow found ourselves on a path to create a 10-foot-tall officially MGM-sanctioned bronze statue from a recreation of the original suit Peter Weller wore when he played RoboCop in 1987.

The first steps took years, and then when the foam parts and armature arrived at the last bronze shop in Detroit it took years more. Some day we will probably write a book about all of it.

But most importantly, here is what you should know: through your contributions and faith, and through the hard work of many in Detroit and elsewhere, the RoboCop statue has found a home at the Michigan Science Center in Detroit’s Midtown Cultural Center Historic District.

Now wait wait wait. Before you come rushing out to see it, there will be an official installation and unveiling date given later this spring.

We just signed the paper work with the Michigan Science Center today who will be showing off pieces of the statue at a private event later this week.

You will be the first to hear about an unveiling event, and we hope that many of you join us from around the country.

Detroit is an amazing city. We hope that this statue introduces more of you to it, and we hope that by being at the Science Center it helps inspire more people and more youth to get involved in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). And, frankly, to mix STEM skills with right-brained creativity.

These things aren’t mutually exclusive, and if it wasn’t for both the right brain and the left brain, we would have never traveled down this road, and we would never have completed it.

Without the right brain and the left brain none of us would ever do much, and certainly RoboCop wouldn’t have had the most profoundly human of strengths, the strength to overcome Directive 4.

From both sides of the brain we say thank you so very much. And we say thank you to the Michigan Science Center for offering to give Robo the perfect home. We also thank Mark Dubeau, MGM, Omni Consumer Products, Fred Barton Productions, Venus Bronze Works, The Imagination Station of Roosevelt Park, Detroit Bikes, Integrity Building Group, and everyone else who made their time, talent, and treasure available to see it through.

