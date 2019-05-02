Detroit's Russell Street Deli tells story behind decision to close

Detroit's Russell Street Deli, the longtime Eastern Market staple, is closing up shop after a dispute with their landlord.

The deli posted their side of the story to Facebook, in detail, on Thursday morning. See it below:

The real estate group released this statement:

We tried to solve this amicably from the very beginning but the owner of has made it clear that he is determined to close despite offers from many sources, including FIRM Real Estate. We’re sorry to hear he is leaving his current location and wish he and his team the best of luck in the future.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.